PUNXSUTAWNEY — The 37th Phantastic Phil added to the collection of statues of the world famous rodent can now be found at Phil’s Official Souvenir Shop and Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Among the people who were thanked for making the statue possible was Mary Ann Jacobson, who has worked at the Souvenir Shop for 16 years and been the manager for 10 years.
Robert Cardamone, chamber of commerce executive director, also gave thanks to the members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, artist Kelly Porada, Groundhog Club Director Katie Donald, and President of the Chamber Board Katie Laska.
Cardamone said Donald works hard to make Feb. 2 an international event, and Laska demonstrates more passion for Punxsutawney than anyone else he knows.
“Kelly Porada, who has the uncanny ability of making the Phantastic Phils a common Punxsutawney signature, but yet each uniquely portrays its placement in the community,” Cardamone said.
Porada has been the artist of the last three Phil statues unveiled, and completed eight of the total 37 statues. She has been kept very busy in the time leading up to Groundhog weekend, working on the two most recent Phil statues and a mural covering all four walls in a room at the Visitor’s Center.
Cardamone also said he hopes Punxsutawney residents understand the brilliance of Groundhog Day as more than just the event. He said it is also a reason to visit the community and discover other reasons to return. It is a reason to find the Weather Discovery Center, walk the local trails, tour the IUP Culinary School, and return for other festivals, he said.