A recent family gathering reunited DuBois woman Cheryl Husted with her long-lost nephew 58 years later.
In December, Husted’s niece, Barbara Ridgway, who lives in Florida, was exploring the Ancestry.com website when she received a message from a man who told her they were first cousins.
The 58-year-old man, Brett Hart, was born as Karl Friedl in Schwäbisch Hall, Germany, on March 28, 1961, to a German woman and an American soldier — Husted’s late brother, Alan Hawley.
Hart was soon adopted by a couple in Heidelburg, Germany, and the family moved to the United States when he was one month old.
Hart met his biological mother in Seattle, Washington in 2000, Husted said. She died in 2010.
There was more than a 100 percent match between her niece and Hart, Husted said. At first, she was angry, having not known about Hart for so long.
“But then I thought, just be thankful that we know him now, and we can enjoy him,” Husted said.
Hart lives near Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Macey, and two sons, Brett and Bradley.
Husted began conversing with her long-lost nephew through text, email and Facebook, she said, sending him photos of her brother, who was a captain in the U.S. Army.
Hart asked her about his father’s interests, finding out they both love to sing, she says.
Husted and her husband, Bob, and more than 50 family members including aunts, uncles and cousins, welcomed the Harts to DuBois for a long-overdue reunion, she said.
They all met at the Tannery Bar and Grill July 12, at Husted’s son’s house in Treasure Lake for a pig roast July 13 and at New Providence Beach for a pizza party that Sunday.
Husted and Hart talked the entire weekend, she said. He visited her home and asked many questions about his father.
“It was very emotional,” Husted said. “As I watched him, I saw my brother. I did a lot of crying.”
The reunion also gave other family members, including Husted’s niece, the chance to visit with family she hadn’t seen in more than 50 years.
Hart’s adoptive parents have since died, Husted said, and it seems like fate that he has discovered the other family he’s been searching for.
“He said he was so thankful to have been adopted by a wonderful family,” she said. “And, he was amazed and delighted that he has more family now.”
Husted said one of the best ways to remember her brother is to cherish the newfound relationship with her nephew.
“It’s like having another part of him here,” she said. “He lives on.”
The whole experience has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Husted, she said, bringing feelings of disbelief, love and a lot of happiness. She encourages other people to look into their ancestry.
“I’m just glad he never stopped searching,” she said. “He said he just always had to know.”