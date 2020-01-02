RIDGWAY — New Year’s Eve in Ridgway began with the swearing in of newly-elected Elk County municipal and county officials.
President Judge Shawn McMahon led his first swearing-in ceremony at the Elk County Courthouse Tuesday morning.
McMahon began with a speech to the room full of hopeful officials, stating they should be “very proud” about taking this oath.
“With respect to you being here today, you’ve gone through the process of an election, and that process that you go through certainly changes you, in my experience,” he said.
McMahon assured the successful candidates they would be confronted with challenges, but also opportunities in the future, and to keep the beginning goal in mind.
“It’s important to remember why you ran for office in the first place,” he said. “There is a reason why you’re doing what you’re doing.”
Before municipal and county officials who took lead in the May primaries raised their right hand to take an oath, McMahon had them take a “moment of silence” to really think about the moment.
“You need to understand that what you’re about to do here is significant,” he said. “It’s important, the impact you can have on the citizens of Elk County.”
Among those sworn in were newly-elected Elk County Commissioners Fritz Lecker and Joe Daghir, as well as 12 municipal officials. St. Marys City Council members and St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg Area school district officials held or will hold their own reorganization and swearing-in ceremonies.
McMahon also recognized state Rep. Matt Gabler and retired Elk County Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds Pete Weidenboerner who were in attendance.