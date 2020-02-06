ST. MARYS — Students at St. Marys Area High School got the chance to write about Metal Working Occupations alumni as part of a curriculum elective assignment.
SMAHS Assistant Principal Warren Beck said in a collaborative effort with the semester-long course Newspaper Writing and Reporting, the spring writing course gave students a glimpse into the interviewing and writing process, where they produced five biographies about Metal Working Occupations alumni.
“We wanted to get our story out about some of our alumni who came out of this Metal Working program, and to promote career and technical education,” Beck said. “We really are trying to push real-world career experiences for students, and prepare them for the future.
It allows students to get a glimpse of other programs in the building, Beck adds.
“It’s a way for them to get advice as they’re talking and interviewing, and good for them to learn life lessons from alumni,” he said.
Student Nicky Catalone interviewed Tyler Wendel, a 2013 SMAHS graduate who is a machinist at Quala Die, Inc. in St. Marys. He said, “I like that every day I do something different. It’s not repetitive.” When asked to reflect on his time at SMAHS, he brought up two main teachers — Butch Casilio and Ben Schneider who he said helped him by teaching him the basics of machining, which led him to his career choice.”Jazmin Reynolds also wrote about a six-year employee of Quala-Die, Inc. — Cody Mosier, who also said Schneider helped “pave the way” for him.
Zoe Hoffman interviewed Blaze Kuppleweiser, a 2015 graduate who works for Keystone Powdered Metal Company and has been a machinist for five years.
Sarah Tyler interviewed Mitchell Wendel, a 2011 graduate who works for GF Machining Solutions as a engineer.
Ethan Azzato wrote about 2012 SMAHS graduate Ray Holtzhauser, who became a certified machinist while in high school. He has worked at Kersey Tool and Die Co. for eight years.