DuBOIS — The second phase of the City of DuBois’ Maple Avenue project — replacing the water line from Park Avenue down to the Oklahoma-Salem Road — began Monday.
“You should expect delays if you’re traveling on that road during this time,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “We understand that people live around there and it can’t be avoided, but we want people to understand that this is a major undertaking. The old water line is well over 100 years old. And when we do projects like this, it takes a lot of time and for the safety we would love people to avoid the area. Try to find an alternate route, if possible. We’re trying to complete the project as soon as possible and get things back into order on Park and Maple avenues.”
In late February, the city council awarded the bid for the water line replacement project at a price of $1,688,502 to Dave Roman Construction. Twelve bids were submitted, ranging from Roman’s low bid to a high of $3,173,171.
The city anticipates that the water line project will be completed by the end of June, said Suplizio.
Another part of this phase of the Maple Avenue project will be to fix the sidewalks and lights being installed, something that the city received a $750,000 grant to do. However, Suplizio noted that the bids recently came in too high and the city is rebidding to repair the sidewalks from Park and Maple to Maple and Seventh Street.
“The project came in at over $1.1 million and we only have $750,000 to spend,” said Suplizio. “So we’ll have to see what comes back in the bids next time. It will take two more weeks to receive and open the bids.”
Once the sidewalk and water line projects are complete, the city will be redoing the road, said Suplizio.
In addition, the access road project for the upgraded Penn Highlands DuBois East Behavioral Health campus on Maple Avenue is expected to start on June 21. The $1.2 million bid was awarded to Dave Roman Construction.
The first phase of the project was the cutting down of at least 60 rotten trees along Maple Avenue in preparation for work on a new water line.