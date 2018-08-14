DuBOIS — A standing-room only crowd packed the Oklahoma Fire Hall in Sandy Township Monday night to voice their opinion about the transfer of the sanitary sewer and water systems of the township and municipal authority.
The supervisors heard comments from approximately 20 of the 70-plus individuals who attended about the transfer and the two proposals for the purchase of those systems, which were submitted from Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. and the City of DuBois.
Aqua’s proposal involves a cash purchase amount of $12 million for the system. Based on 3,000 gallons of usage per month, the average monthly bill would be $60.25 for water, $73.75 for sewage, and $121.75 for customers who receive both a water and sewer bill.
The City of DuBois offered two proposals.
The acquisition proposal includes a $0.00 cash purchase plus $7 million toward paying off the debt. Based on 3,000 gallons of usage per month, the average monthly bill would be $41.71 for water, $59.41 for sewage, and $88.87 for customers who receive both a water and sewer bill.
The majority of those who spoke were in favor of the township selling the system to DuBois.
Joe Varacallo, a resident of Sandy Township and owner of Developac Inc., cited his concerns about selling the system to Aqua:
- Aqua is owned by an investment entity with no vested community interest other than providing water and sewer services.
- Aqua provides water and sewer services to Treasure Lake. The quality is poor.
- The anticipated cost of residential water and sewer service from Aqua is 27.13 percent higher than the proposed cost of service from the City of DuBois based on 3,000 gallons of usage per month.
- Where will Aqua get their water for resale, other than from the city?
- Aqua does not have “taxing authority” to invest capital dollars in future water and sewer lines.
On the other hand, Varacallo said, the city has:
- A vested interest in the economic growth and development of residential, industrial and commercial businesses in Sandy Township.
- The city has been a quality provider of water and sewage treatment to both residents and businesses in the township for many years.
- The city has a “taxing authority” to fund future capital expenditures of water and sewer services in the township.
- The city has budgeted for the construction of a new sewage plant in three year to treat additional sewerage.
A few individuals support Aqua as the purchaser. One of them is Dick Castonguay, who served as the former township manager several years ago.
He said one of the the things he suggested to the city is that we take the water and sewage systems which are here and take them out of the government body and put them into an professionally run operating authority. He said he was told that would never happen because that is the city’s “cash cow.”
“That’s how they operate the city. Why hasn’t the city had a tax increase in 15 years?” Castonguay said. He said they operate their system as a source of revenue to operate the police, the road department, the public works department in DuBois.
“If it was taken out and created an operating authority, with a separate board away from the politics, that’s what this community needs to grow. Not having one community manage a regional asset to the benefit only of that community and to the detriment of everybody else. Wake up, folks. You’re going down the wrong path,” Castonguay said.
A couple individuals stated that the township should not sell the municipal authority at this time.
While the supervisors had the option to make a decision on the purchaser at the special meeting, Supervisor Dave Sylvis made the motion to adjourn the meeting following the public comments. Supervisor Mark Sullivan seconded that motion.
The supervisors could possibly make a decision at their next regular meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at the township building, 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
More details of comments from the public will published in Wednesday’s edition.
