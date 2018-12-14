DuBOIS — The preliminary 2019 budget for Sandy Township does not include a tax increase despite its inclusion of funding for the hiring of two additional full-time police officers.
The spending plan, which passed 5-0 at the supervisors’ regular meeting, anticipates $4,778,200 in revenue, about $390,600 less than this year’s budget.
Local real property taxes in 2019 are expected to total $1,325,000, the same as this year.
Real estate property taxes are listed at $1,386,000.
Under local taxes, real estate transfer taxes are listed at $155,000 in 2019, the same as this year; earned income, $1,380,000, the same as this year; and local service tax, $240,000, $25,000 more than this year.
Other estimated revenues include $127,300 in licenses and permits, $30,100 in fines and forfeits, $386,700 in intergovernmental, $338,000 in public safety, $55,000 library tax at .5 mills and $600,000 in assets/checking.
Expenditures from the general fund and the capital budget total $4,534,030 for 2019.
General fund expenditures include $133,715 for elected officials, $92,970 for executive, $40,000 for tax collection, $85,000 for legal services, $49,246 for engineering, $84,500 for buildings, $1,107,910 for police, $340,000 for fire department, $69,800 for planning/zoning, $706,700 for road department, $54,500 for traffic signals, $65,000 for storm drainage, $88,500 for equipment repair, $105,000 for road/bridge repair, $20,000 for recreation, $55,000 for library and $958,728 for insurance. General government capital expenditures are listed at $229,000.
If the township hires two additional police officers, the department would have a total of 11 full-time officers, pending a promotion to chief or an outside hiring to fill the position.
The budget has been advertised and is open for public inspection at the township municipal building. The township will hold a special meeting to approve the final budget at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the township building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
