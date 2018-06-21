DuBOIS — No injuries were reported when two commercial vehicles, a tractor-trailer and a small box truck, collided near Reed Brothers equipment rental agency on Watson Highway in Sandy Township Tuesday morning, according to Officer Josh Johnston.
While the accident is still under investigation, Johnston said both drivers of the vehicles were traveling north when the box truck attempted to make a left hand turn into a business. The driver of the tractor-trailer tried to pass the box truck and the two vehicles collided as the box truck was turning left, Johnston said.
Police were called at 11:01 a.m.
While there was minor temporary entrapment, no injuries were reported, Johnston said.
The Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department and DuSAN Ambulance assisted at the scene.
First responders were at the scene until 12:02 p.m.
