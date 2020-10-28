RIDGWAY — Now more than ever, domestic violence awareness and assistance organizations are focused on “listening from home,” being there for victims who may be isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to www.nomore.org, Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October 2020 is focused on the “spike” in abuse incidents since the coronavirus shutdown began.
“It remains a critical time for survivors, and greater awareness, education and bystander intervention are desperately needed,” the website says.
The “No More” campaign also notes that domestic violence is about power and control. In an isolated environment, such as during a shutdown, that control can be more easily obtained by the abuser, with fewer avenues for the victim to escape.
According to local law enforcement officials, including Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis, domestic violence incidents have noticeably increased during COVID-19, and specifically within the last month, he said at a Ridgway Borough Council meeting Oct. 19.
Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA), based in Ridgway, is averaging 30-40 phone calls per day for crisis counseling, protection from abuse (PFA) orders and supportive counseling and trauma incident reduction, said Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant. Most of the calls are concerning PFA orders.
Thanks to special CARES Act funding received in Elk County, CAPSEA is also providing assistance with homelessness and rent and security deposit costs, Weyant said. Although CAPSEA’s shelter is currently closed, the organization is providing up to 10 days in a hotel or motel for victims in Elk and Cameron counties.
CAPSEA closed March 23 through the beginning of June, but providers were still there 24/7 to help victims, she said.
While the shelter is closed, it’s getting a bit of a facelift, with improvements such as new carpet and furniture. Counselors are still offering services face to face or over the phone while following guidelines, Weyant said.
Like most other organizations, the pandemic shutdown caused CAPSEA to pay more attention to its online resources, so they are currently revamping the website, Weyant added, and researching texting apps that are HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant. CAPSEA’s Zoom subscription is also confidential for clients.
CAPSEA is also exploring other virtual options and different ways of doing things, Weyant added, in the event of another shutdown. Each staff member dealt with the situation differently, but took the time to talk to and support one another.
Organizations like CAPSEA are essential and must always stay active, Weyant said, especially during times where victims may be isolated and extra support is needed.
People looking to help CAPSEA can contribute to its wish list, which requests items such as cleaning supplies, paper products, personal hygiene products, food, household items such as blankets, laundry soap, towels and garbage bags and gift cards for places like Walmart, Dollar General, grocery stores or Sheetz.
For more information, visit www.capsea.org, www.nomore.org/campaigns/dvam or www.pcadv.org. The CAPSEA hotline can be reached at 814-772-1227.