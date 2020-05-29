BROCKWAY – Residents in the Brockway Area School District will not see their taxes going up with the new school budget.
The district approved the proposed the final budget for the 2020-21 school year at $16,048,450. It is an increase of 1.6 percent over last year. The budget will be approved on the June 23 meeting. However, Board President Katie Bish reiterated that there is not a tax increase.
“Taxes are staying the same,” Bish said. “There is no tax increase for the 2020-21 school year.”
The Brockway Area School District held its second board meeting in May. This end-of-school-year meeting handles budgetary concerns and awarding contracts for the following school year.
The district also approved the completion of applications for federal programs. The lowest responsible bidder, pending solicitor review, for school supplies came in at $89,220.31. The district is committing unassigned fund balance of $206,500, for project increases in the district’s retirement contributions over the next five years.
The district will continue using Frontline Technologies (AESOP) to manage teacher absences and substitutes at a cost of $3,365.69. The district also will continue to use the Law Firm of Ferraro, Kruk, and Ferraro as solicitor at an annual retainer of $2,500.
The district also approved multiple positions related to the marching band. Justin Salada, band director, will receive $1,200, as will Kimberly Salada as front band director. A woodwind instructor will be hired for $400 and a percussion instructor at $800. Salada will also receive $900 for band competitions while his mother, Kimberly, will receive $600. The percussion advisor will receive an additional $600.
The district is co-opting with DuBois Central Catholic for girls’ soccer. Brockway will be the host district. The Brockway Area High School Yearbook Program also received its sixth award as a Jostens Program of Excellence.
The board tabled the Homestead/Farmstead Act vote until its next meeting, which is June 23 at 7 p.m. The board hopes to hold that meeting in person.