DuBOIS — Even if the DuBois Area School Board decides to build a new school, no tax increase is expected for the 2018-19 school year.
Director of Finance Jeanette Buriak made that statement during her budget overview at last Thursday’s work session.
“Whether we go out and renovate a school or build a school, you’re saying that we will not have a tax increase for this year, just to be perfectly clear?” said board President Patty Fish.
“I’m saying that perfectly clear. I’m saying this year (2018-19),” Buriak said.
During her budget presentation, Buriak listed total revenue for 2018-19 at $58,005,823. Last year’s revenue was $57,301,678.
Expenditures for 2018-19 are listed at $64,675,348. Broken down, they are as follows: Salaries, $25,056,380; benefits, $17,290,738; professional/technical services, $1,178,560; property services, $921,781; other services, $9,688,144; supplies, $2,472,734; equipment, $86,000; other operating expenses, $473,021; debt service, $2,967,990; budgetary reserve, $60,000; and building repairs and improvement, $4,200,000.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re in a good spot,” said Buriak.
Buriak said that the district cannot spend funds that are not budgeted.
“If we are looking at renovations or if we are looking at building something, whatever that may be, it doesn’t matter how much money is in our fund balance if we don’t have the money budgeted, we cannot spend it,” Buriak said. “So this $4.2 million is in there because we are planning to do something, I assume. If we don’t, it just goes back into the general fund. But we can’t spend it if it’s not budgeted. Last year, we budgeted $1.68 million.”
Buriak said debt service is like the district’s mortgage payment.
“That’s what we’re paying on our current bond debt. This is an additional budgeted amount than we currently have,” she said. “If we go out for a bond like we’ve been talking about, we need to have a payment budgeted. If you don’t go out to bond, it doesn’t hurt us at all, but if we do, we have to have money budgeted to pay that debt.”
Buriak said she is not positive about the exact amount of the bond payment because it depends on what the board decides to do.
“This $2.9 was based on borrowing $25 million,” Buriak said. “If we go up into a $30 million bond payment, it’s probably going to be closer to $3.4 million, but we have $4.2 million budgeted into an improvement capital fund so we can transfer out of that surplus and into debt service.”
Last June, the board accepted a proposal from KCBA Architects for a long-term educational facilities master plan for the district. Options for a proposed new elementary school have been presented by architect Mike Kelly of KCBA — one where the current Wasson Elementary School is located at 300 Wasson Ave. in Sandy Township and the other is on the soccer field property next to the middle school on Beaver Drive in DuBois.
