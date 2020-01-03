PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library held a New Year’s celebration for children at the library on Tuesday.
The library hosted a Noon Year’s Eve party for children who can’t stay up until midnight to celebrate the new year. This party was organized by Nina Test, the youth services coordinator, to give children a way to celebrate during the day.
“They get to celebrate at noon, so it’s a fun event for them to be able to celebrate along with adults,” Test said.
This is the first year the library has held this event. Test said she got the idea from Pinterest, and had never heard of a celebration like this before.
“I haven’t heard of it before this year,” Test said. “But I saw it all over Pinterest and thought it would be a fun idea for the kids.”
The party consisted of the children coloring their own New Year’s Eve party hats to wear for the party, making noise makers out of empty bottles and beads, snowflakes, and new year’s resolutions, playing fun party games like hot potato with a noise maker and finally counting down to noon.
All of the activities were set up as stations in case a child couldn’t stay for the whole time, or arrived late, it was easy for them to join or leave at the end of an activity. Test said she tries to set up events like this because schedules can be difficult and not everyone can stay for the entire time.
The library had a countdown set up to display on the computer screen behind the main counter. With one minute to go, the children and their parents gathered around the front counter with their noise makers to countdown the final seconds. They all celebrated and made as much noise as they’ve ever been allowed to make in a library.
After celebrating the “new year,” the children were welcomed into the meeting room for some snacks and drinks that had been set up for them.
The library also had some nice things set up for adults to use to celebrate the new year. There was a wall of words of the year that had small cards. There were cards that contained words like heal, focus, explore and create and on the back was the definition of the words. People could take a card that had the word for what they want to aim for in 2020 and use it as a reminder in the coming year.
There was also a board that people could write their resolutions. At the start of the new year, the sheets of paper were moved to the windows of the library to be on display.