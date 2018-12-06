RIDGWAY — North Central has become a smaller organization and its utilizing space accordingly.
Following loss of workforce development contracts for the region, and the funding that accompanied them, the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission was forced to downsize. With less programs to administer, and less accompanying staff, the organization had less need for space at its building on Ridgmont Drive in Ridgway.
In an effort to address both the reduced need for space and reduced funding, administrators went to the organization’s executive committee with a plan: find a tenant to rent part of the building.
Now, administrators say they believe they have found such a tenant and are just waiting on return of a signed agreement.
While the tenant was not revealed during the announcement at the executive committee’s meeting last week, administrators did say it was an entity that would use the space for work with the public. The lack of a finalized agreement was cited as the reason for keeping the tenant anonymous.
If the agreement is approved as expected, the tenant would utilize enough of the area inside the building to classify the entire structure as “used” space for government funding purposes.
Additionally, a federal grant would cover modification of the building to accommodate tenant use.
Return of a final agreement, and information on who would be sharing the space with North Central, was expected Friday, Nov. 30; but had not been finalized as of Wednesday afternoon.
