NORTH CENTRAL — North Central PA CareerLinks are reopening to the public by appointment only, and it has expanded virtual services provided to jobseekers and employers.
Virtual services have been provided continuously for jobseekers and employers since mid-March when statewide mitigation efforts began to slow the spread of COVID-19. While customers are strongly encouraged to continue using virtual services, appointments are being accepted for limited on-site services that began July 6 and continue through July 14. To schedule, call PA CareerLink between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the following locations. Masks will be required of all customers entering the PA CareerLink center.
- Elk County CareerLink — 814-834-2858
- McKean County CareerLink — 814-363-9100
- Clearfield County CareerLink — 814-765-8221
- Potter County CareerLink — 814-274-9330
- DuBois County CareerLink — 814-371-0250
- Jefferson County CareerLink — 814-938-0504
- Virtual Services
- Adult education classes
- All employer services
- Career counseling
- Eligibility determination for Workforce Innovation programs and service
- Job search assistance
- On-the-Job Training programs
- Resume assistance
- Virtual workshops
- Youth Programming and work readiness services
To protect the health and safety of our customers and staff and to continue following COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations, UC courtesy telephones will not be available in PA CareerLink offices until further notice.
For regular UC questions: Email uchelp@pa.gov, or call 888-313-7284 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LiveChat — call 888-313-7284 for a secure 6-digit code — Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) questions: Email ucpua@pa.gov or call 855-284-8545 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PA CareerLink system is an effective one-stop shop for Pennsylvania job seekers and employers. More information, including COVID-19 employment opportunities in the commonwealth, is available at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.