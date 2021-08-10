RIDGWAY — With the state continuing an economic comeback from the pandemic and businesses looking to hire, all CareerLinks in the North Central PA area will be hosting job fairs and open houses Aug. 12 as part of PA CareerLink Day.
“We are hoping everyone takes advantage of the opportunity to come out and participate in the activities here in the North Central PA’s CareerLinks. Our staff is here to help with finding employment, training and other services that you may need,” stated Sharon Engle, CareerLink operator for the North Central region.
Activities being offered by the local PA CareerLink for PA CareerLink Day are as follows:
Cameron County CareerLink: 135 W. Fourth St., Emporium – Open house 1-4 p.m.
Clearfield County CareerLink: 1125 Linden St., Clearfield – Job fair, hot dogs and popcorn for those attending and Carl the Career Bear for the kids. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Clearfield County CareerLink at DuBois: 602 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois – Outdoor job fair and resource fair – 1–3 p.m.
Elk County CareerLink: 245 Depot St., St. Marys – Outdoor resource fair – 1-3 p.m.
Jefferson County CareerLink: 103 E. Union St., Punxsutawney – Hot Dogs for Hot Jobs Job Fair – 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
McKean County CareerLink: 40 Davis St., Bradford – Open house and job fair –9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Potter County CareerLink: 279 US-6, Coudersport – Open house and job fair – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Individuals attending PA CareerLink Day are encouraged to bring their resumes.
As one of the most diverse economies in the United States, Pennsylvania’s unique job market boasts a wide variety of opportunities for many different skill sets. PA CareerLink offers free services every day to jobseekers that can help them learn more about the job opportunities that are most suitable to them, as well as develop the skills necessary to succeed in that career.
With federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, set to end Sept. 4, individuals enrolled in these programs are urged to attend a PA CareerLink Day event to receive help finding employment before the programs end.
Participation in North Central’s PA CareerLink Day events count as a weekly work search activity for unemployment benefits.
To schedule an appointment, please contact 1-844-PACALINK or 1-844-722-2546. More resources are also available online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.