RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, in cooperation with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), has announced three projects selected for funding via North Central’s Greenways Implementation Grant Program.
The competitive grant program caps funding requests at $25,000, with a dollar-for-dollar match requirement. Additional Greenways grant rounds will be opening in June 2021.
Headwaters Charitable Trust was awarded $25,000 for improvements along the Knox Kane Rail Trail. The funds received will support efforts of both the MJ2KB Trail Club and TAMED to remove old railroad ties, install safety gates, install signage at municipal road crossings and resurface a section of the Knox Kane Rail Trail. The total project cost is $105,000 and is expected to be completed in June 2021.
The City of St Marys was awarded $25,000 for phase four of the Downtown Park Development project. The funds received will support the extension of the concrete pathway, addition of underground conduit and lighting, installation of ADA parking stalls and park amenities. The total project cost for this phase of construction is $50,000 and is expected to be completed in November 2020.
The Tuna Valley Trail Association was awarded $25,000 for the Marilla Trails Landing Trailhead development project. The funds received will support the construction of a new trailhead/event facility and pedestrian traffic warning system. The total project cost is $50,000 and is expected to be completed in June 2021.
For more information, visit www.ncentralgreenways.com or contact Rachel Wolfel, ARC/EDA director, at 814-773-3162 or rwolfel@ncentral.com.