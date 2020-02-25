BROOKVILLE — The North Fork Veterinary Clinic celebrated an open house and ribbon cutting Saturday.
"I am a believer in young folks coming back, professionals, and investing back in our community, and that's going to be the future. You're looking at the future," said Jamie Lefevre, director of the Jefferson County Development Council
The clinic has been open and accepting patients since October. Sarah and Daniel Robertson, who operate the clinic, say they will serve not only small pets, but will also work with larger farm animals. They are the only vet practice in the area that will take on large animals, offering easier access for those who might have larger animals.
They celebrated this during the ribbon cutting with sugar cookies in the shape of all the animals for which they will care.
Commissioners Jack Matson and Herb Bullers, and a representative from Cris Dush's office came to the ribbon cutting to welcome the new business to Brookville. They said they were happy to see young people returning to town to both start a new business and family.
Sarah Robertson is a Brookville native, and uses her maiden name, Pierson, for the clinic so people can specify which vet they are calling for.
“We've been able to spend a lot of time and really explain things to the client, which is ultimately our goal, to make sure everybody understands what's going on with their pet to best of our knowledge,” Sarah Robertson said.
The Robertsons had their first child in October right after opening, so it was a time of many changes for the couple.
“We decided we would wait a little bit do do our grand opening and open house and everything, and we of course had to do it after Groundhog's Day. We didn't want to compete with that,” Robertson joked.
The day was also spent giving tours of the facility to those who came to celebrate with them.