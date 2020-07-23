DuBOIS — The North Point Fire Co. of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department is replacing a fire truck in its fleet.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at this week’s meeting, told the supervisors that North Point Fire Co. brought up at the Sandy Township Fire Board meeting to sell one of their piece of apparatus “for what we think is a very fair offer.”
In turn, Arbaugh said the fire department will purchase a 2,500-gallon tanker truck.
“We did have our mechanic review the maintenance records on the piece of apparatus they’d like to purchase,” said Arbaugh. “They didn’t find any issues with that. Everything looked in line.”
“The only thing I’d like to add is that it (the purchase) was contingent upon when it got here,” said Supervisor Bill Beers, who is also the chief of the fire department. He noted the township mechanic looked over the tanker truck records.
The supervisors unanimously approved the purchase of the tanker truck. The cost of the tanker truck is $140,000.
Beers also announced that the fire department will be holding a 16-hour structured burn class training this weekend. Bogle Road will be closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday for the training, which will include participation from six other fire departments, said Beers.
Township Engineer Perry Bowser said he and Arbaugh met recently with several representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, in addition to township consultants working on the Industrial Drive Access Road.
“We discussed the design criteria, and they indicated that they brought a contractor onboard to do the core boring of the site, which should be done here within the next couple of weeks,” said Bowser.
Bowser noted that the township crew will also be working with the consultants there to do some digs for infiltration testing and also to locate a Verizon-buried conduit, which the township thinks might be in with one of the road crossings in that area.