DuBOIS — A downtown DuBois primitive store that has focused on giving artists and crafters a place to express their talents for five years will close by the end of the month.
Kreative Kreations/Kreative Path Studio, located at 17 North Brady Street in downtown DuBois, is a consignment crafters wonderland, and also the first local studio to host a “Paint & Sip” class, which involves area artists using the venue to teach painting classes.
“Paint & Sip” events have since become wildly popular, spreading to many other area venues such as a wineries and even farms.
Owner Wendy Swope says the store vendors and customers have become like her family, and although the situation is sad, she knows they will make many more memories in the future.
The downtown store is closing due to a series of events, Swope said, but the situation seems “meant to be,” since other things are taking priority in her life right now.
“This isn’t goodbye,” she said. “We have been a family for five years. Vendors will keep creating, and I always like to entertain and be around people.”
Kreative Kreations is known for its primitive and handmade products, such as indoor and outdoor décor, soaps and candles and upbeat environment where artists and shoppers come to have a good time.
“It’s a blessing in disguise,” Swope said. “I’m ready to live my life and take a step back.”
Swope broke the news to a class of 120 painters over the weekend, and announced it on the shop’s Facebook page, where many words of disappointment were shared.
Swope says she hopes to hold pop-up painting classes often in the future, at other facilities such as Luigi’s Villa, Aegis Coffee Roasters and Fort Worth Restaurant.
Kreative Kreations just celebrated its five-year anniversary Aug. 18, and it turns out that was their “last hurrah” as well, Swope says.
Over the years, it has been their goal to highlight local artists and give them a place to house their creations, Swope said. Even though the storefront is closing, people can still contact the Kreative Kreations Facebook page for products and requests.
Paint & Sip artists and the consignors and vendors also have their own studios where they can host classes, Swope said.
Swope recommends that any customers who want a certain item get it at the store within the next week or so.
For more information, visit the Kreative Kreations/Kreative Path Studio Facebook page.
