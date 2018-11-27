Not guilty pleas have been entered to charges in a fatal stabbing Aug. 16 in Johnsonburg.
According to court documents, Harvey Leroy Detterline III, 37, of Byrnedale, had not guilty pleas entered to one charge each of criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of a crime and use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and two counts of aggravated assault Nov. 20.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Detterline admitted stabbing Richard R. Hicks, 29, of 426 ½ Water St. Ext., Johnsonburg, at Hicks’ address during an altercation.
Hicks was later pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court documents, Detterline is currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Prison after transfer from the Elk County Prison in September.
Bail was denied in the case.
