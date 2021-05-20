Editor’s note: The following are unofficial results of the Pennsylvania municipal primary election for The Courier Express readership area provided by the Clearfield County Election Office as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Those who advance through the primary will appear on November's general election ballot. The primary results are unofficial until certified by the county election boards. Names of write-in candidates have not been released.
DuBOIS — Voter turnout at Tuesday’s primary election in Clearfield County was slightly higher than expected with 26.46 percent of voters showing up to the polls — either in person or by mail-in ballot.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham predicted prior to the election that less than 25 percent of the county’s 48,165 voters would show up.
Graham said before the election that just over a fourth of the amount of Clearfield County voters who requested mail-in ballots for the November Presidential Election requested them for Tuesday’s primary. She said almost 10,000 residents requested a mail-in ballot for November but Tuesday’s election had only 2,900 requests.
All of the mail-in ballots are counted in the unofficial results reported in this story.
Republican voters far outnumbered Democrats, according to the results. There were 9,147 Republican voters casting votes compared to 3,205 Democrats.
Graham noted that there were several different precincts in the county where ballots ran out around mid-afternoon, and voters in Union and Brady townships voiced their concerns about this issue to The Courier Express.
"The state gives all counties a recommended formula for ballot printing. And I used that formula and it didn't work," said Graham. "One of the reasons, we believe, is because more Democrats voted by mail-in and absentee than Republicans, so more Republicans went to the polls. And like I said, the formula was not good for us. We're not going to use that any longer. We're going to do our own. And it won't happen again. Lesson learned, but we were able to get the ballots out to the polling places. In Union Township, we had an issue, the fellow who was delivering for us had an issue with his car and that put him behind."
Graham noted that the election office started receiving phone calls from poll workers that they were getting low on ballots in the DuBois area around 1:30 p.m. and the election office started printing ballots.
"They weren't out of them yet. They just were getting low. So we started because we can print ballots here in office and we started to print them, but it takes a while," said Graham. "And then we had to get somebody to take them over the mountain. And so it did take us a while to get them out there, but we were able to, and there were other means for people to vote. We could have used the provisional ballots that were in their supply box as regular ballots. And, as well as that, they were able to vote on the ExpressVote, which allows those with disabilities to vote. There were other options out there for them to vote."
However, some people chose not to wait in the lines and walked out, which is unfortunate, said Graham.
"Apparently we weren't the only county that this was an issue with," said Graham. "There were other counties that have had the same issue. I'm not saying it's not our fault. It definitely was our fault, but it was a trend across the state, which is something that we'll have to all re-look at, and we'll readjust and we'll be fine from here on out."
Filling the stations with poll workers also proved challenging, Graham noted. About six workers were unable to work as of earlier this week. On Tuesday, two or three more couldn’t work.
"They all had legitimate reasons, but it's still hard enough to get the five people we need on a board, let alone replace them," said Graham. "That's something that we are going to address. We're actually going to wait until the census comes out, and that's all changed, to see what we can do."
The election office will begin counting write-in votes on Friday, Graham said. That process should take about 10 days. Winners of write-in votes will be notified and paperwork mailed to them. If a write-in winner accepts the nomination, their name will appear on the November ballot.
Many local municipal races did not have candidates in each party and were unopposed. The results below reflect results from larger races.
County Offices
- Sheriff — Incumbent Michael B. Churner received the Republican nomination with 8,014 votes. There were no nominees in the Democratic race, and Churner will likely be unopposed in November.
- Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts — Curtis Campman received 2,599 Democratic votes and incumbent Brian Spencer received the Republican nomination with 7,696 votes. The two men will face off in November.
- County Controller — Zachary Bloom received 2,522 Democratic votes and he will face Robert Edwards Jr. in November for the post. Edwards garnered 4,773 votes while Kaitlin Evans received 3,096,
- Magisterial District Justice 46-3-01 — Elliot Gelfand secured the Democratic nomination by receiving 434 votes, compared to David Meholick with 330 votes, Michael Marshall with 244 votes, Gilbert Barker with 240 votes, Scott Farrell with 96 votes, and Randall Vargas with 67 votes. On the Republican side, David Meholick secured the Republican nomination with 886 votes, Gilbert Barker received 850, Elliot Gelfand received 657, Michael Marshall received 514, Scott Farrell received 276 and Randall Vargas received 147.
Sandy Township
Supervisors: Three Republican candidates ran for two six-year term seats on the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors on this year’s ballot. Incumbent Mark T. Sullivan received 841 votes and incumbent James Jeffers received 691 votes. Challenger J. Barry Abbott Sr. received 768 votes.
Tax Collector: Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush, a Republican, was running unopposed for another four-year term in the position.
City of DuBois
Mayor: Edward L. Walsh ran unopposed on the Republican ballot (two-year term).
Treasurer: Lisa LaBrasca Becker was unopposed for re-election to the four-year term on the Republican ballot.
Council: Shannon Renee Gabriel was unopposed on the Republican ballot (two-year term); Shane Dietz and James Aughenbaugh were unopposed on the Republican ballots for re-election to two four-year term seats.
Controller: David Allen Volpe was unopposed on the Republican ballot for a two-year term.
DuBois Area School Board
There were no contested races for five available DuBois Area School Board seats, with three incumbents running unopposed.
In Region A, which encompasses the City of DuBois, incumbents David Schwab and Albert Varacallo III did not seek re-election for one four-year term seat and one two-year term seat. There is no one listed on the either the Republican or Democrat ballots for Region A.
Incumbents Lawrence Joseph Salone and Jeffrey S. Madinger were running unopposed for re-election in Region B, which includes Sandy, Huston and Union townships and Falls Creek Borough in Clearfield County. Both cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic ballots for two four-year term seats.
In Region C, which includes Brady Township and Troutville Borough in Clearfield County and Sykesville and Reynoldsville boroughs and Winslow Township in Jefferson County, incumbent Sam Armagost was running unopposed for re-election. He cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for one four-year term seat.
Brady Township
The following were all unopposed: Tax collector, Elizabeth Ann Wingard, R; constable, Stephen A. Marshall, R; supervisor, Charles A. Muth, R; and auditor, Jeanne B. Hayes, R.
Bloom Township
The following were all unopposed: Tax collector, Melissa Sue Hollabaugh, R; judge of election, Linda Lou McCall, R; inspector of election, Janet P. Clapsaddle, D, Susan E. Owens, R; supervisor, Thomas Paul Leonard, R.
Huston Township
Marleen Meraglia earned the Republican nomination with 97 votes over Nellie M. Bundy who garnered 86 votes. Meraglia also won the other supervisor race with 99 votes against John Bundy who garnered 84.
The following were all unopposed: Tax collector, Shawna Lynn Kalgren, R; inspector of election, Ruth A. Gregori, D, and Robin B. Powers, R.
Union Township
The following were all unopposed: Tax collector, Judith LaBorde Crosswaite, R; judge of election, Dixie A. Horn, R; inspector of election, Anna V. Noble, R; and supervisor, Ryan Thomas Flanders, R.