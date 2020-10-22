ST. MARYS — Part of this week’s St. Marys City Council meeting included a presentation by representatives of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.
Lauren Zickefoose spoke about the academic programs at NPRC, while Terry Hinton, director of the Workforce Development Program, spoke about those.
“Not everybody is appropriate or ready for a college degree, so while NPRC recognizes academic programs are really primary to what we do, we also need to have noncredit, short-term training for students who might be interested,” Hinton said. “We have a lot of workforce courses that have evolved over the years.”
These programs are especially important, Hinton said, given the impact COVID-19 has had on the area’s manufacturing plants.
“NPRC wants to try to address the needs of the local community,” she said. “How do we pivot to try to find jobs and training that is appropriate?”
Workforce programs have eight-week semesters, with some shorter trainings. Many of these step up into degree programs for students who want to continue further.
“One of the things we’re really trying to do this year as a result of the pandemic is to find and help companies with customized trainings,” Hinton said. “What we found in manufacturing is that a lot of employees are furloughed, so who’s left doing two-to-three jobs a piece?”
NPRC is aiming to rebuild its curriculum to meet the needs of workers, Hinton said.
NPRC is moving into “term two” of its workforce programs. There are about 60 courses there, but Hinton says they don’t run all of them.
“We’re going to run things like the powdered metal and tourism and hospitality courses,” Hinton said.
Hinton said NPRC has had much success for the workforce in powdered metal, prior to COVID-19.
“I’m really proud to be working at NPRC,” she said.