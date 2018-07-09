REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech vo-tech highlighted one of its most successful and recognized programs at the school’s monthly committee meeting, giving board members a look at hands-on nursing techniques.
The Practical Nursing Program was started in 1968, said Program Coordinator Brenda Hodge. Nursing continues to be an in-demand profession in the healthcare field, and the JT program prepares skilled and certified nurses in less than a year.
At the committee meeting on June 28, Hodge and JT nursing students did a “mock code,” during which they conducted demonstrations for board members and explained what the program teaches students to do, by giving them real-life situations to handle.
“We firmly believe in what we do,” Hodge said.
Hodge attributes much of the program’s success to its proactive and extremely focused teaching methods. The program is only 11 months long, and consists of 900 clinical hours and 606 classes. The program consists of full-time hours, but gets them into the field quicker once they pass their final exam.
Students split their time between classroom learning and practicing, but spend significant time working hands-on with mannequins, so they can learn what to do before participating in actual clinicals. The mannequins are able to provide them with different opportunities, including practicing before they work on a patient and functioning in scenarios they may not experience as a student.
“A lot of our students are self identified, hands-on learners,” Hodge said.
“Over the past three years, program statistics have shown students who completed the program, passed the state licensing exam and employment-after-graduation rates have continued to stay at a high percentage,” according to a previous article.
After completing state-certified exams, Jeff Tech nursing graduates will be eligible work in long-term care, hospitals, occupational health, primary care physician offices, personal and private care homes, home health and more facilities.
The expansion of Penn Highlands Healthcare is also expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the area over the next three years, many of which are expected to be in nursing.
The 64th Practical Nursing Program class will graduate in August.
