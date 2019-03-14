ST. MARYS — Elk Haven Nursing Home residents and staff members are wrapping up winter activities and gearing up for spring in St. Marys.
EHNH events are enjoyable for staff members, too, said activity aid Kristen Huff.
“Everyone had a great time,” she said.
Residents had the opportunity to play real carnival games, said Activities Director Bonnie Gausman, such as ball toss, horse shoes, basketball, shuffleboard, a shooting gallery and even a kissing booth.
“They enjoyed popcorn, ice cream sodas and a variety of prizes,” she said.
During cooking and baking activities, residents get to create things like homemade chili and chicken noodle soup from scratch, which was a resident request, Gausman said. On “pizza day,” they get a full-sheet pizza from an Elk County bakery, and the seniors get to add all of their favorite toppings.
The spring bake sale, held April 16, will offer peanut butter eggs and other crafts and goodies made by residents, Gausman said, adding that it’s important to not only bring activities to them, but include them in the process.
“With nice weather coming our way, we will soon start taking our residents out for lunch, shopping trips and tours,” Gausman said.
For more information, visit the EHNH Facebook page, www.elkhavennursinghome.com or call 814-834-2618.
