ST MARYS — Residents at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys frequently enjoy homemade treats and trivia, keeping their minds active and fellowship fresh.
On Feb. 1, the Johnsonburg Road facility held a Super Bowl party for residents, during which they played “super bingo,” said Activities Director Bonnie Gausman.
Residents requested some of their favorite game-day foods, including nachos and salsa and cheese dip, and chips and pretzels, too, Gausman said.
In light of Groundhog Day Eve on Feb. 1, residents also enjoyed groundhog-themed cookies and trivia games before Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction for an early spring.
Residents have also been making homemade butter and ice cream, Gausman said. Activity staff members assist them in making the homemade butter, as they shake heavy cream in tightly sealed containers. The butter is then served on warm biscuits for the residents to enjoy.
For a Valentine’s Day treat, they’ll make homemade ice cream by cooking a custard, using electric ice cream makers and rolling balls of dough on the tables, she said.
Not only does making homemade goods bring back memories for the residents, but it offers them fellowship as they recall old pastimes with one another, Gausman said.
“Both of these activities trigger many interesting, and sometimes funny, stories of how they used to churn butter or make ice cream,” she said.
For more information, visit the EHNH Facebook page, www.elkhavennursinghome.com or call 814-834-2618.
