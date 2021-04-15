ST. MARYS — Jodee Raybuck, regional manager of The Nutrition Group, presented the impact of COVID-19 on St. Marys Area School District cafeterias and future budget plans at Monday evening’s board meeting.
On March 13, 2020, when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced schools were closing, Raybuck said the SMASD team grabbed ahold of the situation and did the very best job they could, serving just under a quarter of a million meals since March 14, 2020.
The regularity of food was still there and reliable for students, said Raybuck, when “nothing was normal.”
Budgeting in a pandemic is “quite an adventure,” she said.
“We approached the budget in the most cautious fashion possible, to be prepared for the worst,” Raybuck said.
“We don’t usually do worst-case scenarios, but the worst-case scenario happened.”
Despite COVID-19, Raybuck said SMASD has a $72,000 return right now and an increase in reimbursements.
In essence, The Nutrition Group had to close its eyes and “throw a dart” when it comes to predicting the increase in food costs, said Raybuck. Total food costs went from $412,641.59 in 2020-21 to a predicted $416,934.05 for 2021-22.
Throughout COVID-19, TNG decided the Community Eligibility Program, offering free breakfast and lunch to all students, would also be provided to all elementary schools, said Raybuck. This is a $39,000 line to the SMASD budget, and it’s up to the district if they’d like to opt into that again or not.
Another change was the number of a la carte sales, said Raybuck, since SMASD went cashless during COVID, and students were unable to purchase extra items with cash. Sales went from $870 to $239 on the first day of the 2021 school year, and are at a predicted $338 “pandemic rate” for 2021-22. Raybuck also provided board members with a la carte price recommendations for 2021-22.
According to TNG’s data, total revenue for SMASD was $1,050,406.78 in 2020-21, and is $796,171.15 for the 2021-22 school year, according to Raybuck’s data.
Student
representativeAlso part of Monday evening’s meeting was the introduction to the board’s new student representative, Emma Gavazzi, appointed by former rep Aiden Bobik.
Gavazzi noted she is “very excited” and honored to be appointed to the position and to present to the board each month.
Gavazzi gave a full update on spring sports, SATs that took place March 13 and Spirit Week the week of March 15. She also said students painted classrooms for service hours, and gave a student government activities update.
Students in the SMAHS ecology club competed in the Envirothon competition April 13, she noted.
Despite Monday, April 12 being a virtual learning day, Gavazzi said students’ spirits “seem to be up.”