DuBOIS — The Tri-County area again received a vast amount of snowfall during a three-day period.
Michael Colbert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said starting Sunday through Wednesday morning, the DuBois area received 10.6 inches of snow.
Areas of Clearfield County saw around 11 inches as of Wednesday morning, with the highest amount in the Grampian area, said Colbert.
Ridgway received the most amount of snow in Elk County, coming in at 10 inches, he noted.
The Jefferson County area received eight inches Sunday through Tuesday. There was not an updated number as of Wednesday morning, according to Colbert.
The eastern part of the state received significant snow, with the highest right on the border between Pennsylvania and New Jersey near Allentown, said Colbert, with a whopping 32.5 inches of snow.