HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP — A New York man is facing felony charges after a sexual assault incident with a minor allegedly occurred at this year’s “Rainbow Gathering.”
Izayah Leigh Delanoy, 18, of Woodstock, New York, is charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (IDSI) of a person less than 16 years of age, a felony, indecent assault without the consent of the other person, indecent exposure and corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or older, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office July 6. Bail is set at $100,000.
State police in Ridgway were dispatched to the “Rainbow Gathering” in the area of Forest Road in Elk County July 6 for a report of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly forced to perform a sexual act on an 18-year-old man. As police drove down the main trailhead where the gathering was held, they saw a man with a black and bloodied eye, who reportedly said, “Yep, there is my ride to take me to jail, because I deserve it for what I’ve done,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
As police approached the group, they learned the man was Delanoy, using his New York photo ID, who asked if he was going to be handcuffed.
When police interviewed the 14-year-old victim July 5, she said she and a group of people went to “chill” in Delanoy’s tent, when he asked everyone to leave but her. Delanoy told her she was pretty, to which she said she was only 14, and he allegedly said he didn’t care. He allegedly kissed her, and touched her inappropriately, to which she said she did not give consent, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Delanoy then allegedly committed a sexual act with the girl. The victim allegedly told police she was uncomfortable during the act, and with Delanoy touching her inappropriately.
During an interview with police, Delanoy reportedly said he knew police were called to the scene because someone reported that he assaulted a 14-year-old juvenile. He said he and the victim were lying in his tent when he kissed her, and asked police if he was going to jail.
Delanoy’s preliminary hearing is set for July 14 at Martin’s office.