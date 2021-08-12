JOHNSONBURG — A New York man has been jailed on several felony charges following a high-speed chase that occurred in Elk County Aug. 6.
Randy Lynn Houghwot, 39, of Frewsburg, New York, is charged with criminal attempt – aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causing severe bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the first degree; receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony; fleeing police – also a third-degree felony; three counts of recklessly endangering another person; criminal mischief/damaging property; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin's office Aug. 6.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a radio transmission from City of St. Marys Police on Aug. 6, reporting that a white Dodge pickup truck with New York registration was traveling north into Johnsonburg, allegedly a vehicle stolen out of Warren that was being tracked by GPS by the owners of the truck. Police spotted the vehicle on Route 219 and pursued the vehicle, requesting the plate be run to confirm the vehicle was stolen. The driver allegedly increased speed dramatically, and it took police the entire length of the bypass to catch up to the truck, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police said the driver also proceeded to pass cars in no passing zones, running numerous cars off of the roadway, both in his lane and the opposing lane, maintaining speeds of 85 mph up to 99 mph. Police pursued the vehicle as it turned on to the entrance road of the Twin Lakes Recreation Area, still maintaining speeds of 70 mph on small 25-mph roads, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police reported the driver suddenly made a sharp turn toward Route 321, then stopped in the middle of the roadway, put the truck in reverse and sped backwards toward the police car, attempting to strike it. Both vehicles reentered Route 321, where another car was run off the road by the driver, then several more after that, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police said the driver was visibly upset, waving his arms out of the vehicle and poking his head out, slowing speed dramatically and doing “fake turns” onto dirt roads. The driver finally turned left onto a dirt road, drove through over-hanging trees and crashed into a bunch of saplings. Police pursued the vehicle through this, causing scratches on the side of the patrol car and the mirrors to be broken. The driver then allegedly jumped from the vehicle and ran into the woods, wearing jeans and a dark shirt. Officers pursued the suspect, including a K9 officer. The suspect was not located, but the passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody. The woman told police the driver was Houghwot, her husband.
Officers on scene found a New York benefits card with his name on it, and positively identified him from photographs. According to the affidavit of probable cause, a search of the vehicle resulted in a glass pipe with white residue in it, as well as a green plastic tube with a bag with white crystalline residue, green plastic tubing and another ID with Houghwot's name on it. He was later taken into custody by state police in Ridgway.
Houghwot waived his preliminary hearing at Martin's office Aug. 11. Bail is set at $250,000.