RIDGWAY — A New York woman has been jailed on drug charges after allegedly delivering cocaine in the Ridgway area.
Kristina Consuela Perez, 35, of Buffalo, New York, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 26.
The Ridgway Police Department was dispatched to the Ridgway Ambulance Corp. garage on May 25, where a witness reportedly said he saw a tan SUV with New York plates drive into the Ridgway Moose Lodge parking lot. The witness told police he saw a woman with blonde hair get out of the vehicle and walk over to an area near the wines and spirits store, where she allegedly placed an object on the ground beside a blue gas line pole, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The witness said he saw the woman get back into the vehicle and leave with a man in the passenger’s seat.
The witness showed the officer the item the woman had allegedly left — a Newport-brand cigarette pack with a New York tax stamp — which contained two plastic bags of a white-in-color powdered substance, and three plastic bags of an off-white “popcorn-like” substance, as well as a gray powdered substance, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While the officer was still at the RAC garage, he reportedly saw a cream-colored SUV with New York registration pull into the Ridgway Moose Lodge parking lot. The witness confirmed it was the same vehicle and identified the occupants he reportedly saw earlier. Police approached the vehicle, where the driver, Perez, reportedly denied being there earlier, and said her boyfriend stopped to buy wine and use the restroom. Her boyfriend, the passenger, confirmed her story.
Police received Moose Lodge surveillance video, which showed the SUV entering and exiting the parking lot at the time the witness reported, according to the affidavit of probable cause. An analysis by the TruNarc device at the City of St. Marys Police Department confirmed the presence of cocaine in the substances Perez allegedly left at the location. The gray powdered substance has not yet been identified.
Perez is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $100,000.