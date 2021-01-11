RIDGWAY — A New York woman is facing charges after she allegedly hit another car head-on while driving intoxicated in Ridgway Township.
Jessica L. Mead, 27, of Hornell, New York, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, both felonies, driving under the influence of alcohol/driving unsafely, reckless and careless driving and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 28.
Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Ridgway Township Sept. 23, 2020, where a head-on collision with injuries was reported. Upon arrival, police observed Mead in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Murano, being treated by EMS, and the victim also being treated. Both were transferred to Penn Highlands Elk, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
When interviewed at the hospital, Mead reportedly said she didn’t know why she was there, and smelled of alcohol, as well as had bloodshot and glassy eyes. Mead allegedly said she had four mixed drinks with vodka, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and said she was coming from Ulysses, Pennsylvania, and heading to Ulysses, Pennsylvania. Police were told Mead had a baby earlier in the month. She allegedly told police her daughter was born Sept. 27, and then said, “No wait, she was born on Sept. 28.”
A legal blood draw showed Mead’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .259 percent at the time, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Her driving privileges were revoked at the time of the accident.
On Dec. 21, 2020, police received the victim’s medical results from UPMC Altoona, which indicated her injuries from the crash were serious in nature, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Mead’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 3, 2021.