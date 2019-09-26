RIDGWAY — Larry and Diane Haney, owners of a renowned historical home on West Main Street in Ridgway, will be a part of the “Foundations of Ridgway — How to Date a House by its Cover” tour Saturday.
Haney — who also owns houses in Florida, Cape May, New Jersey, and Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia — was searching on the National Registry of Historic Places when he came across the O.B. Grant House at 610 West Main St., built in 1876, he said.
He saw it once, he says, and told his wife, “We’re buying it,” about 2 1/2 years ago. He stayed at The Towers Victorian Inn, where he had a great experience and enjoyed the town of Ridgway itself.
Ever since, the Haney’s have attended estate sales and visited antique shops, searching for historical Victorian tables, photographs, bedroom furniture, flower arrangements, dining sets and more to fill the large house with, he said.
Col. Oscar “Doc” B. Grant, born in Sullivan County, New York, served in the U.S. Navy during the Civil War. He and his wife, Sarah M. Grant, lived at the West Main Street Victorian house, completed with a wrap-around porch, in 1876.
Grant dismantled the tannery in Liberty, New York, passed down by his father, Sen. Robert Young Grant, in 1870, moving to Ridgway in 1867, where he continued to work in the leather tanning business. Grant and Charles Horton operated the Ridgway Tannery until it was merged with the United States Leather Company in 1893, according to a narrative history.
Grant became first vice president of the U.S. Leather Co. He was elected school director by Ridgway Township citizens in 1890.
This isn’t the Haney’s first older house, since the one in Montgomery County was built in 1800, he said.
Filling these Victorian masterpieces with “just the right items, in the right place,” has become somewhat of an enjoyable hobby for Haney.
“I had a place in mind for every photo,” he said, adding that he and his wife did a lot of research on Grant and the house itself. When looking back on old photos, the house looks almost exactly the same.
The Haney’s have given a tour of it before, he said, and enjoyed showing people around the home after its restoration.
The home was a “blank canvas” for him, Haney said, having a lot of its original flooring, paint colors and tall door and window frames and high ceilings. Much of the house’s work was done by Hyde-Murphy Company.
Haney, a Vietnam veteran and retired gun shop owner, acquired several historical and U.S. Military-related photos to hang on the walls or on the mantel of the four fireplaces.
The tour, designed by Dale Fox — longtime board member of the Ridgway Heritage Council — will offer 17 “teaching stops” throughout the one-hour adventure, ranging from old, modest structures to newer, grant Victorians. Tours will run every half hour between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 814-776-1424 or on the day of the tour at the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center.