The late Brenda L. Frantz was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Frantz, who died on Feb. 19, 2017. This information was incorrect in an obituary published in Wednesday’s edition.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Friends, DuBois community rally behind local family during hardship
-
The Hitching Post carries nearly 50 years of history, family memories
-
Local resident, businesses launch 'Back The Blue' campaign
-
Welcome home Brock! Police, firefighters, family and friends surprise 10-year-old with three escorts
-
Brady Street Florist transitioning with the times
-
New manufacturer coming to Clarion County
-
Johnsonburg Magistrate Roundup
-
Man gifts late wife's poem, 'Carbon Center of the World,' to City of St. Marys
-
St. Marys man allegedly caught with drugs during traffic stop
-
Teacher spreads Christmas cheer at Jeff Tech using holiday cart
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.