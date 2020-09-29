DuBOIS — Celebrate the fall season with Downtown DuBois Inc. at Octoberfest from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3.
West Long Avenue from High Street to Brady Street in DuBois will be blocked to allow for food vendors, craft vendors, music and other fun.
“We are hosting Octoberfest to give everyone a chance to get out and enjoy the day in downtown DuBois. We just want to do something nice for the community and surrounding area,” said Linda Crandall, president of Downtown DuBois Inc., formerly known as the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group.
Octoberfest offers a variety of food vendors and bake sales. Of course, downtown restaurants and other shops will also be open.
Everyone can shop with craft vendors who will be set up on the street. More spaces for craft vendors are still available by calling 814-375-4759.
The favorite fall dessert contest still has openings. Entries will be accepted for $5 each until noon that day. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to the downtown merchant of his or her choice. Anyone may enter any dessert that they think is the best. There will be three judges – so entries will need to serve at least three people. Refrigerated items will need to be brought on ice.
Ages 2-18 can decorate a pumpkin to take home. Pumpkins and supplies for painting will be provided. Other fun games will be set up for anyone to play.
The DuBois City Police K-9 officer, ACE, will make is his first public appearance. He will be accompanied by Canine Officer Zayne Rhed.
The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department will have its gear and truck available for children to see up close for Fire Prevention Month. Those who do not have smoke detectors can see the VFD representatives for a free detector.
The DuBois Area Historical Society will be open for tours.
Any questions or anyone interested in participating is still welcome. Call 814-375-4759 with questions.