DuBOIS — Members of the Falls Creek Lodge of the International Order of Odd Fellows, at Monday’s Sandy Township Supervisors meeting, were recognized for a contribution they made to the Sandy Township Police Department.
The Falls Creek Lodge, which was organized in 1892, has absorbed most of the surrounding lodges as their memberships declined, said member Ron Bish. He said the Falls Creek Lodge has 11 current members.
Bishop said they asked the police what they needed and, subsequently, the lodge donated $14,600 to the township police to buy ballistic helmets and patrol rifles.
Bishop said the members felt Sandy Township has unique needs given its size as well as the issues that Interstate 80 can present.
Bishop, along with Warren Baker and Bob Boland, explained the donation and received a plaque in appreciation of the gift.
The supervisors, along with police Chief Kris Kruzelak and Officer Josh Johnston and Sgt. Rod Fairman, thanked the Odd Fellows for the gift, and added that they hope they never have to be used.
Bishop added that the Falls Creek Lodge is looking for new members, men or women, to continue its tradition of service.
The IOOF is an international organization that seeks to provide and promote personal and social development. Activities are designed to “improved and elevate every person to a higher, nobler plane; to extend sympathy and aid those in need. … relieving the darkness of despair, to war against vice in every form and to be a great moral power and influence for the good of humanity.”