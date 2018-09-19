Two young men — one a DuBois City and Sandy Township police officer and one from Reynoldsville — were killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident which occurred at 7:10 p.m. Monday on Route 219, just south of Brubaker Road, Washington Township, Jefferson County, according to DuBois-based state police.
Investigating Trooper Dylan J. Himes said Corey Alan Williams, 32, Reynoldsville, was driving a 1997 Jeep Cherokee south on Route 219 when he lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep traveled into the northbound lane of Route 219, where it collided with a 2015 Toyota 4 Runner being driven north by Patrick Charles Straub, 33, Kersey.
Both Williams and Straub, an off-duty police officer for DuBois and Sandy Township, died at the scene as a result of their injuries, Trooper Himes said in the report.
A 34-year-old Kersey woman, a passenger in the front seat of the Toyota, and a 3-year-old Kersey girl, a passenger in the rear of the Toyota, were taken to Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
“It is with heartfelt sadness that the DuBois City Police Department announces that one of our own, Officer Patrick Straub, a five-year veteran, has succumbed to injuries due to a motor vehicle crash, while off duty, on the evening of Sept. 17,” the police department’s Facebook page stated. “He is survived by his wife and 3 year old daughter. ‘Strauby’ will be dearly missed but never forgotten. Our condolences to his family and we ask that you please pray for Pat and his family.”
“It is with deep and profound sadness that the Sandy Township Police Department reports that Officer Patrick Straub has succumbed to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on the evening of Monday, September 17, 2018,” Sandy Township Police Department’s Facebook page stated. “Officer Straub was off duty at the time of the accident. He is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter. Our hearts and prayers are with the Straub family during this tragic time. Officer Patrick Straub, you will be missed by your brothers in blue.”
On behalf of the City of DuBois, Manager John “Herm” Suplizio expressed condolences to the family of Straub.
“It saddens me to hear about the loss of one of our police officers,” said Suplizio. “I’ve known Pat for a long time. He was a very good police officer. Our deepest condolences to his wife, 3-year-old daughter and his entire family. The City of DuBois is just so sad. It’s a bad situation and even worse when you lose one of your own.”
Others also mourned the loss of someone from their law enforcement family.
“On behalf of all of our officers and staff, we extend our deepest condolences to Officer Straub’s family and the law enforcement communities he has touched,” stated the Facebook page of the St. Marys Police Department. “He was taken much too soon.”
On their Facebook page, the Elk County Sheriff’s Office also expressed “heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and law enforcement brothers and sisters of Straub on his sudden and unexpected passing after succumbing to injuries sustained in a vehicle crash. Patrick Straub faithfully served the people of Elk, Clearfield, Cameron and Center counties for a number of years, seven of those for the Elk County Sheriff’s Office (2007-2014). He will always be remembered for his energy and selfless commitment to improve the quality of lives of the citizens he served and by extension to his law enforcement colleagues.”
Tuesday evening, Officer Straub made his final patrol from Punxsutawney to St. Marys when a procession took place along Liberty Boulevard and the B-Line Highway (Route 255) in DuBois and Sandy Township. People lined the streets in show of support and admiration for Officer Straub.
