ST. MARYS — Residents of the St. Marys Senior Center were visited by police officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Jan. 9.
Center Director Lesa Lamb said five City of St. Marys Police Department officers, including Chief Tom Nicklas visited. She said the Office of Human Services allows senior centers to provide lunch for police officers that day.
According to the National Day Calendar website, several organizations created National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in 2015, including Concerns of Police Survivors, FBI National Academy Associates and Law Enforcement United.
People show their support in several ways, including sending “Thank you” notes to local, county or state police agencies, wearing the color blue, turning social media channels blue or shining a blue porch light to show support.
Lamb added she felt there was a “consensus” the officers would be returning for more visits in the future, since she heard positive remarks.
“The officers got to talk with everyone, and were very friendly,” she said.
Chief Nicklas said the lunch was an enjoyable experience for officers.
“The officers and I engaged in entertaining conversation with everyone, and learned from them about our community,” he said.