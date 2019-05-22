Elk County voters headed to the polls for May’s municipal primary election Tuesday, with 6,203 ballots cast and a 33 percent turnout.
Listed are the unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election in Elk County. Absentee and provisional ballots are not included and will be added into the totals during the official count.
Elk County Elections Director Kim Frey said official results will begin to be counted May 24, and the count is expected to be completed by May 29.
County auditor
The Office of the County Auditors consists of an elected board of three auditors. The County Auditors audit, prove, and adjust the accounts of all the Offices of Elk County including row offices.
Current Elk County Auditor Kathy Morton McMahon (2,228) led with the most votes as the only Democratic candidate. Jean Zore (1,418) was the top vote taker on the Republican ballot, leading Sandra Caltagarone by two votes. Daniel Jones (1,063) and Kim Gaylor Eckert (1,024) were also on the ballot.
County commissioners
Voters sent current Elk County Commissioner Matthew Quesenberry Sr. (1,759) to the November ballot for re-election, with Raymond Krise (1,216). Roger Vonarx (590) was also on the ballot.
Joe Daghir (2,190) and M. Fritz Lecker (1,248) defeated incumbent Janis Kemmer (1,138), with Lyle Garner (540) and Seth Higgins (666) also on the Republican ballot.
Prothonotary
Incumbent Susanne Schneider (2,983) ran solo on the Republican ballot.
Register and recorder
Three candidates ran to replace Pete Weidenboerner following the end of his 2020 term. Lee Neureiter (1,819) led on the Republican ballot against Mark Cunningham (1,357). Ron Beimel (2,025) ran solo on the Democratic ballot.
County treasurer
Incumbent Peggy Brown Schneider (2,457) ran for re-election as treasurer on the Democratic ballot. Matthew Frey (2,873) was the Republican-ballot candidate.
County coroner
Michelle Muccio (3,087) was re-elected to remain in the Elk County Coroner position.
Sheriff
Elk County Sheriff Todd Caltagarone (3,055) ran solo for re-election on the Republican ballot.
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas 59th Judicial District
Elk County District Attorney Shawn T. McMahon was the top choice by both parties (2,052) on the Republican ballot and (1,757) on the Democratic ballot, defeating Bradley Kraus by 799 votes on the Republican ballot and 750 on the Democratic ballot.
The seat, which serves Elk and Cameron counties, was recently vacated by President Judge Richard Masson.
Township supervisors
A township supervisor is responsible for carrying out day-to-day duties of improving the community, enacting ordinances, adopting budgets and levying and enforcing taxes.
BENEZETTE — C. Doug Ruffo (39) led on the Republican ballot to remain a Benezette Township Supervisor for four more years, with John Roush Jr. (34) for a two-year term and Benezette Township Auditor Robert Davis (27) for a six-year term.
FOX — Matthew Pontzer (367) ran solo on the Republican ballot and Incumbent Mike Keller (258) on the Democratic ballot.
MILLSTONE — Incumbent James F. Zimmerman (13) ran on the Democratic ballot for a four-year supervisor position, leading Supervisor Eric Patton (12) on the Republican ballot by just one vote.
RIDGWAY — Candidate Milly Bowers (211) ran solo for a Ridgway Township Supervisor position.
HIGHLAND — Republican candidate Carrie Dempsey (42) was the only candidate running to fill a seat.
JAY — Joe Uberti Jr. (94) led Rich Filer (83) on the Republican ballot, while and Democratic candidate Guy Allegretto (82) led Democratic candidates Murray Lilley (50) and James Hetrick (62).
JONES — Republican candidate Fred Maletto III (91) defeated Tim Fitch (63), while current supervisor C. Fred Swanson (99) ran solo on the Democratic ballot.
SPRING CREEK — Mark Gasbarre (13) ran solo on the Democratic ballot.
HORTON — Incumbent William Fred Wolff (41) was the only running candidate.
Johnsonburg Borough Council
Councilman Scott Cherry (143) ran to keep his seat, leading J R Depanfilis (109) on the Republican ballot. Incumbent James Deangelo (173) ran solo on the Democratic ballot.
Ridgway Borough Council
Councilman Dale E. Anderson was re-elected for a seat, defeating Terry Hertzog (208) and Ralph Russia (231) on the Republican ballot. Councilman Frank Quattrone (306) ran for re-election on the Democratic ballot.
City of St. Marys Council
Incumbent Andrew Mohney was re-elected for a St. Marys City Council seat (1,116) on the Republican ballot. Joseph Fleming (1,089) and Bob Roberts (848) took the two vacant seats.
School boards
Johnsonburg Area School District — Incumbent Janice Carnovale ran to keep her seat for another four-year term in Region I, with (309) on the Democratic ballot and (269) on the Democratic ballot.
Incumbent Sarah Grunthaner (196) was also on the Republican ballot to keep her seat in Region II.
Andrew Leslie (231) ran on the Democratic ballot to keep his Region III seat.
St. Marys Area School District — Current St. Marys Area School Board President Eric Wonderling ran for another four-year term in Region I on the Republican ballot (649), with incumbent Lewis A. Murray (629) running for a two-year re-election period.
Incumbent Timothy Frey (575) and Stacy McKee (502) ran to keep their Region II seats on the board.
Kathy Blake (378) and Jerry Zimmerman (236) ran for re-election in Region III against Melissa Lundin (361).
Ridgway Area School District — Incumbent Jeannie Allenbaugh (412) and Andrew Thompson (314) ran to keep their seats on the Republican ballot, with Krista Wolfe (261), Johan Holtz (286), Sandy Lawrie (384), Amy Goode (275) and William Seely (230).