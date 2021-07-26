PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local and state government officials discussed the economic outlook for Jefferson County during the annual meeting of the Jefferson County Development Council held Friday at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
Jefferson County Commissioner Herb Bullers said it is a good sign that businesses are looking for employees, but it is not good that they can’t find them. Although the government has helped out the area by giving money, he said there comes a time when giving money does not work such as now when employees are needed.
“Jefferson County as a whole is good … and I don’t know if everybody is aware or not but we are losing a commissioner,” Bullers said. Commissioner Jack Matson recently submitted his resignation, effective July 31.
Bullers said county Judge John H. Foradora will choose between three nominees for the position — Lisa Doty, Scott Hillard and Dave Afton. The appointment is expected to be announced Aug. 11.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik thanked Development Council Executive Director Jamie Lefever for putting the event together and spoke about how good it was to be having face-to-face events again.
“Our struggle is not just with the county but all of you as employees,” said Pisarcik. “How do we get that energy back? You know we always have a strong ethic of work and hopefully that gets generated back. I want to thank not only Jamie and her board again, but all you businesses. Thanks for all you do and continue to be partners with the development council and we will be stronger.”
Emergency Management Director Tracy Zents gave an update similar to what he has given at recent county commissioner meetings, saying the county is heading in the right direction with the COVID pandemic thanks to the vaccine. As of Thursday, there had been four new cases reported in July.
He shared that over the last year, his staff helped distribute thousands of masks, gowns, gloves, and hand sanitizers to first responders and healthcare stakeholders for their job. He said the 911 operators continue to screen calls for COVID exposure because of the variants that are out there.
Zents said the department does not believes a closure of business is necessary to control the spread, but that it does take everybody doing their part.
“We recommend support to all of our businesses ... some of the seasonal businesses have a short window to make their money and our area as part of the PA Great Outdoors needs these businesses to draw tourism in the area to bring economic growth,” Zents said.
Zents said this was the largest disaster to his the county since the pandemic of 1918. He thanked all of the businesses who donated supplies or volunteered last year.
Deborah Pontzer spoke on behalf of Congressman Glenn Thompson as his workforce specialist. She said his message to the county is that “we are poised for a good recovery.”
Pontzer praised the wide range of educational opportunities in the area, as well as the other local assets that make the quality of life better, such as bike trail, kayaking, and the ever famous Punxsutawney Phil.
Pontzer noted that Thompson has been focusing on broadband expansion and sponsored a bill on broadband for rural America. She also mentioned getting to talk with some of the local farmers when she visits the Roseville Grange and said Thompson is also working on the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act to get more whole milk in the schools.
“The congressman remains very hopeful,” said Pontzer. “He is the co-chair of the Career and Technical Education Caucus so we’re trying to be very supportive of getting people back to work because if they don’t have the right training for anew economy that’s what we need. We need people who have the skills.”
Pontzer also said the EDA recently announced more money available for community, a billion dollars, that can be used for economic and community development.
“It’s a big pot of money and if we don’t work hard to get it, somebody else will,” Pontzer said.
State Rep. Brian Smith focused his speech on an update to private property and blight remediation legislation. He said blighted properties are “plaguing our entire Commonwealth” by negatively affecting residents’ safety and the local economy.
According to Smith, since 2012 Pennsylvania has enacted 12 laws aimed at blight issues.
“One of the biggest problems for our municipalities in dealing with blighted properties is the ability of negligent owners to hide behind corporate veil,” Smith said.
The final speaker of the meeting was state Sen. Cris Dush.
“We’ve got good rock solid people who have known how to do, had to do out of necessity, so much with so little for so long that you guys can practically do anything with nothing,” Dush said.
Dush also said that great work is being done to expand broadband in the area.
“We need to start acting as a team in the northern tier. We can’t be parochial, we have to be acting as a team. If we are acting with one voice, our voice gets heard and that’s critical,” Dush said.
Dush spoke about the handling of the state shutdowns last year, saying that businesses were shut down with seemingly no rhyme or reason, and that it took much longer to get them opened back up again than it should have.
Dush said things are starting to look up in the government, but that there still needs to be more people stepping up who understand the different abilities and expectations of each branch of government.
He said he has also committed some of the government money this year to go to local businesses in his district, mostly in manufacturing.