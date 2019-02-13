BROCKWAY — Officials are continuing to investigate a fire which they say was intentionally set early Friday morning at Highland View Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Brockway.
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at 3:30 a.m. Friday at the nursing home located at 90 Main St.
Damage was listed at $5,000 as a result of the sprinkler system being activated and quick action by firefighters to extinguish the blaze.
Trooper Russell D. Stewart, Ridgway-based state police fire marshal, said residents did not have to be evacuated. They were moved to the west wing of the building, however.
No injuries were reported, he said.
Stewart said the fire started in the kitchen area.
The building is insured, he said.
Noting he has a few leads on who may have started the fire, Stewart said state police, the fire department and the Brockway Borough Police Department continue to investigate.
Overlooking the town of Brockway, Highland View has been providing choices for seniors since 1991, according to its website. It provides accommodations for 50 residents.
