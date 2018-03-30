DuBOIS — Ruby Wertz enjoys meeting people like 93-year-old Dolores Rowan of DuBois while delivering meals five days a week for the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program.
On her DuBois route, Wertz delivers 63 meals a day and Rowan has been one of the recipients since she started volunteering three years ago.
“I like talking to her, all the stories she has to tell. It’s amazing,” said Wertz. “She used to be a welder during World War II. I just think that’s awesome. She used to live in Erie and I was born in Erie. She’s left-handed, I’m left-handed.”
The meals are delivered hot and right out of the oven in Wertz’ van.
“They get packed in the morning, and each van is equipped with a heater in it,” said Terry Khoury, CCAAA coordinator of Mission Advancement and Public Relations. “There is also a big cooler to put the milk or the butter, if they’re getting rolls or salads or anything like that. It keeps the food fresh because it’s prepared over at the meal site in Curwensville.”
This week, City of DuBois Mayor Gary Gilbert and Manager John “Herm” Suplizio helped Wertz deliver Rowan’s meal with Wertz for March for Meals.
The 2018 observance of March for Meals celebrates 16 years of providing an opportunity to support Meals on Wheels programs that deliver vital and critical services by donating, volunteering and raising awareness about senior hunger and isolation.
Last week, Khoury said the Clearfield County Commissioners delivered a meal to a resident and another day this week Richard Kenawell stood in for state Rep. Matt Gabler, who is serving overseas in the military.
“It’s really good for all the elected officials in our local area, so they understand the importance of feeding the hungry,” said Khoury.
People can refer a loved one to receive Meals on Wheels by calling the CCAAA. An assessment is done to see if the person referred qualifies and then he or she is “good to go,” said Khoury.
“It’s free,” Khoury said. “There is a campaign that goes out once a year to see if they would like to donate to the program because they have been a beneficiary of the program.”
Khoury said there are 500 to 600 meals in 11 trucks delivered every day throughout the county.
Volunteers and employees for Meals on Wheels programs in Clearfield County are the backbone of the program and they not only deliver nutritious meals to seniors and individuals with disabilities who are at significant risk of hunger and isolation, but also caring concern and attention to their welfare.
For more information about the Meals on Wheels program, call the CCAAA at 765-2696.
