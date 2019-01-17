The region was under a winter weather advisory on Wednesday, and is expected to see more precipitation in the next few days.
On Wednesday, salt trucks were seen regularly coating the roads in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
While some surrounding areas may have seen an increase in the price of salt, Jefferson County experienced only a five percent increase, said Lee Gouhring, maintenance manager of the Indiana County PennDOT district, which oversees it and other nearby counties.
Some areas of the state have reported increases in prices over last winter of nearly 50 percent.
The price for salt in Jefferson County is $60.90 per ton, and American Rock Salt is the vendor, Gouhring said.
Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents said his agency monitors precipitation on a day-to-day basis.
One of the salt trucks’ main priorities is keeping an eye on Interstate 80 conditions.
“We get involved in road salt issues if there is a shortage, and we have to request an un-met need,” he said. “Some winters, they hardly use any at all, and others, they use everything they had and have to request more.”
DuBois reported using 1,459 tons of salt last winter and had ordered 192 tons through December. Salt was purchased from American Rock Salt at a rate of $70.89 per ton both years. The figure actually represents a reduction of cost from the winter of 2016-17, when salt was purchased at a rate of $72.31 per ton from the same vendor.
Currently, St. Marys reports paying $74.97 per ton for salt, an increase of $3.50 per ton from last year. The city is contracted through the state’s Costars cooperative purchasing program for 1,600 tons of salt for winter 2018-19. They are required to buy a minimum of 960 tons, and can purchase as much as 2,240 tons at that price. The city estimates an average of 1,300 tons is used each year.
Falls Creek Borough Manager Cindy Fritz said the amount of salt they order depends on the severity of the storm.
The borough has two salt trucks, which are often seen out early in the morning and late at night, helping people commuting to and from work. One truck is designated for the alleys and one for the roads.
Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in State College stressed the importance of drivers preparing vehicles for winter. “Winter Driving Awareness Week” lasted until Jan. 12, but PennDOT recommends exercising major caution during winter conditions at all times.
Courier Express reporters Elaine Haskins and Jacob Perryman contributed to this story.
