REYNOLDSVILLE — An Ohio couple are facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop where they were allegedly found to have warrants against them and controlled substances in their car.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Kareem Jabbar Rock, 26, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Feb. 6 including two felony charges of two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police also filed charges against Kimari Leigh Jackson, 25, of Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Feb. 6 including two felony charges of two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four misdemeanor charges of two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, and three summary charges of disregard of traffic lane, driving an unregistered vehicle, and improper use of turn signal.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a traffic stop on state Route 410 in Henderson Township after observing a vehicle swerving across the center line, driving on the wrong side of the road, using the turn signal twice without making any turns, and having an expired registration.
Jackson was identified as the driver and Rock was identified as the passenger. Rock explained to police that he is Moorish American and reportedly provided them with his passport and an Aboriginal American National Identification card.
Police found that Rock had two active warrants; one for Cuyahoga County, Ohio for robbery, resisting arrest, and trafficking and possession, and a second from the same county for trafficking, drug possession, possession of criminal tools, failure to comply, resisting arrest, and fleeing/eluding. Rock was detained in the back of a police car.
Officers then returned to the vehicle and questioned Jackson about having anything illegal in the vehicle. She allegedly admitted to having marijuana, and handed over a plastic baggie with suspected marijuana inside. When police requested to search the car, Jackson said no. She was then placed under arrest for possession of marijuana.
The car was impounded due to signs of possible drug trafficking, and was towed to the Punxsutawney State Police Barracks. Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad did an exterior check of the vehicle with K-9 Officer Fury.
Fury allegedly alerted on the rear portion of the vehicle, which further established probable cause that controlled substances were inside the vehicle. A search warrant was obtained, and officers allegedly found hemp rolling papers and a marijuana grinder in the center console. A large vacuum sealed bag was found inside a McDonald’s bag under the driver’s seat, which allegedly had suspected methamphetamine. The crystal substance later tested positive as methamphetamine with a Narcotics Identification Kit, according to the affidavit.
Jackson posted bail, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 24, with Magisterial Judge David Inzana. Rock is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 24 as well.