PENFIELD — A 51-year-old Ohio man has been charged in connection with a fatal one-vehicle accident which occurred near Penfield in December 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On June 12, state police in DuBois charged John J. Levanduski, 5047 Alger Road, Richfield, Ohio, with felony counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and homicide by vehicle; a misdemeanor count of DUI (first offense); and summary counts of careless driving, reckless driving and failure to use a safety belt.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to a one-vehicle crash with injuries at 11:39 p.m. Dec. 7, 2018, on Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway), Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Upon arrival to the scene at 11:48 p.m., the police saw a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Ohio registration located off the east side of the road that had struck a tree with its passenger side. As the police approached the vehicle, they saw a man sitting the passenger seat who was deceased and later identified as Kenneth Levanduski, the affidavit said.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as John Levanduski, was currently inside the Bennetts Valley Ambulance being prepared to be taken to a landing site so he could be flown to UPMC Altoona, the affidavit said.
Physical evidence at the scene indicated that Levanduski’s vehicle had been traveling north on Route 255 when it traveled off the east side of the road. After leaving the road, the vehicle continued to travel north off the berm of the road, striking a tree with the front passenger side and spinning clockwise before landing.
At 12:55 p.m., at the scene, the police spoke to a Penfield Fire Department fireman, who said both occupants were his cousins. He told the police that they had been hunting earlier in the day and the John Levanduski had shot a deer near his camp on Redwood Road. After taking care of the deer, they all met at the Penfield Firemen’s Club in Penfield. The fireman said that they had reportedly just been at the club and that they all had drank several beers while there.
The firefighter told the police that Kenneth Levanduski had gotten into a disagreement with someone in the club and said he was leaving and going to walk to the camp in Weedville. John Levanduski also reportedly said he was leaving also because he could not let his brother walk to the camp. The firefighter said that he and his wife then left the club also and that as soon as he pulled into his driveway, his fire department pager went off for a call. As soon as they pulled into the crash scene with the rescue truck, he recognized his cousin’s truck as the vehicle that crashed. The firefighters reportedly mechanically extricated John Levanduski from the driver’s side of the truck.
The Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder arrived at the scene and pronounced Kenneth Levanduski, 64, Maple Heights, Ohio, deceased, the affidavit said. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma resulting from a motor vehicle crash.
On Dec. 19, 2018, a search warrant was prepared and sent to state police in Hollidaysburg to be revised and approved by the Blair County District Attorney’s office in reference to the toxicology report and medical records of John Levanduski. On Jan. 15, 2019, a search warrant was served at UPMC Altoona Record Department for the toxicology report and medical records of John Levanduski that indicated a serum blood-alcohol level of .160 percent. On April 22, 2019, the police contacted UPMC Altoona to get a blood serum conversion to BAC from the blood drawn from Levanduski. The requested conversion showed that a whole blood-alcohol level of .136 percent. Pennsylvania has set .08 percent blood-alcohol level as the legal limit for DUI.