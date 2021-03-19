JOHNSONBURG — The old Johnsonburg Hotel on Center Street was demolished the week of Jan. 11 this year, according to Borough Code Enforcement Officer Ryan Miller.
Prior to the arson that occurred Dec. 30, the borough had been involved in taking action against the owner of the former hotel since as early as 2015, said Miller, who also provides engineering consulting services for the borough.
The building had been abandoned for 15-20 years, prior to someone buying it, he said.
There were several safety issues the borough was concerned about, said Miller, including the rear-structure roof collapsing, basement debris and the three-story elevated porch falling apart.
Johnsonburg Borough implemented a ticketing system last year, which was used in this case, he said, and charges were filed against the owner, who by that point had passed away.
The borough wanted to purchase it out of the repository, said Miller, which it won’t go into until later this year.
The fire happening made the demo a “no brainer,” he said, since it was likely the hotel would collapse onto Center Street. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) closed the street until the borough figured out the next steps.
In a traditional demo, said Miller, the building would be knocked down and cleaned up. Since the borough doesn’t own the building, it was knocked down for safety reasons, but there is a good deal of debris left since not all of the timber burned in the fire — around 10-12 dumpsters full.
The thought, he said, is to wait it through the judicial process.
An interesting aspect has been people reaching out and asking if they can take bricks from the historical structure site, said Miller, with 1890s-era construction.
“It’s a large site, but you have logistical issues with trying to access it,” he said.
The hotel fire wasn’t the first that the borough has had in the past year, Miller said, noting the theater building caught fire last April, and a portion of Market Street is still blocked off from that.
The ultimate goal is to get the property cleared off, regraded and seeded, said Miller. There are no guarantees at this point.
“The hotel itself was part of the historic downtown Johnsonburg Business District,” he said. “I’ve heard many stories about building history.”