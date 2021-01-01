JOHNSONBURG — The old Johnsonburg Hotel on East Center Street caught fire around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and has been ruled arson, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.
The PSP fire marshal and Johnsonburg Fire Department investigated the fire, the report says, and it was determined a known 30-year-old man entered the structure and set it on fire purposely. The man is currently in custody. A name has not yet been released by state police.
The hotel had been abandoned for a number of years, recently purchased by Dream Investments LLC of Force, according to the report.
The Johnsonburg, Ridgway, St. Marys and Wilcox fire departments were all on scene Wednesday, and nearly 700,000 gallons of water was used to distinguish the blaze, according to Wilcox Fire Department firefighter Thor Lehman’s Facebook post. Kane Fire Department 5 and Elk 2 and Elk 6 stations were on standby, he said, as well as Brockway Volunteer Hose Co. Elkland Search and Rescue provided food and beverages to the volunteers.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Johnsonburg Police Department and/or PSP in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.