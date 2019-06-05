REYNOLDSVILLE — ATV riders revved up for a good cause Saturday during the 10th annual Olympic Athletic Club Ride.
The event, benefiting Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, began at Rathmel Run in Reynoldsville. Riders enjoyed 20-plus miles of trails on acres of private land, as well as concessions, music and a mud pit at the finish line.
Jeff Snyder, who is the co-chairman of the Olympic Athletic Club, said 246 bikes participated in Saturday’s event, with each also having a passenger.
For the past four years, the OAC has raised enough to grant three wishes, Snyder said. If they happen to be short on funds, club members contribute the balance of the money themselves.
For the last five or six years, the event has stayed around 250 riders, Snyder said, but it has definitely grown in participation, acquiring more than 40 sponsors.
“They love riding and this is for a good cause,” he said of the riders. “We just want to thank everyone who helped us, and everyone for coming. It all went well and it was a good time.”
The wishes granted are those of DuBois children suffering from illness, so it’s good to know riders are helping local children, Snyder said.
Lindsey Herzing, the regional manager for Make-a-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, said Make-A-Wish doesn’t just provide wishes for dying children. One of its missions is to transform lives by creating hope and experiencing “life beyond illness.”
The money is given to Make-A-Wish at the end of the year, Snyder said.
The OAC displays a major commitment to the organization, Herzing said.
“This fabulous ATV ride is the kickoff to our region’s summer events, and it is always a good time for all who attend,” she said. “The amount of money they raise and their hard work and dedication to this event and our organization is nothing short of amazing, and we can’t thank them enough.”