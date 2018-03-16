DuBOIS — In a high-energy, interactive anti-bullying assembly Thursday at Oklahoma Elementary School, Marc Wilkes, aka superhero Omegaman, captured students’ attention by snapping a baseball bat over his knee, ripping a phonebook in two, and bending steel in his teeth.
“I travel across the nation motivating, challenging young boys and girls to be a dream maker but don’t follow the archenemies, the dream breakers,” Omegaman said. “I’m a dream maker. I make good choices every day of my life.”
He told the students that they don’t have to wear a costume every day to be a HERO — Helping Everyone Respect Others.
“Be nice and kind to each other,” he said.
He combined feats of strength, motivational speaking and audience participation into one dynamic anti-bullying presentation.
Students were taught about the dangers of all types of bullying, including physical, emotional and cyber through a series of colorful presentations.
He said a bully free school starts “with you and me.”
Since 2008, Omegaman & Friends has visited more than 6,000 schools and presented in front of 1.5 million youth in more than 45 states.
“This presenter was found through research I did trying to locate someone who would meet the elementary needs for an anti-bullying assembly,” Juniata Elementary School Principal Barbara Jo Smith said. “It is funded through our Federal Grant – Title IV. Part of the requirements of this grant is to provide anti-bullying programs to students.”
“Every chance we have to talk with students about anti-bullying, we take, as each one may touch another and another until we are all on the same page,” Smith said.
Omega Man and Friends also visited Wasson Thursday. He was scheduled to visit Juniata Elementary and C.G. Johnson today.
