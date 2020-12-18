The Tri-County area was hit by a "once in a decade" storm for this time of the year Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing record snowfalls to several areas of the state, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski in State College.
According to the latest NWS numbers as of Thursday, DuBois received 15.5 inches, and Clearfield, 22 inches, as well as 15 in Troutville.
The area of St. Marys had a total snowfall of 17.5 inches, while George B. Stevenson Dam in Cameron County had a whopping 27 inches of snow.
"Numbers like this in December are very rare," said Radzanowski.
Other parts of the state, such as Williamsport, which saw 24.7 inches, had record numbers, Radzanowski said, counting as the area's largest single-storm total.
Radzanowski said overall, total snowfall in Jefferson County ranged from 11-15 inches, with Punxsutawney at 13.5 and Brookville at 11. These areas, he said, weren't in the heaviest part of the storm.