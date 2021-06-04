DuBOIS — A 23-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged in connection with a reported assault with a weapon at 5:26 p.m. Sunday at a residence on West Long Avenue in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
DuBois City Police, on Tuesday, charged Isaiah Lamar Jefferson with felony counts of aggravated assault — attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference and burglary and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, the complaint said.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police talked to a woman outside of the residence who stated that her ex-boyfriend and another man had entered her residence and assaulted her current boyfriend, who was inside the residence laying on the stairs with his hand wrapped in a towel. He stated that he had been stabbed during an altercation with the other two men. The woman said that she has an active protection from abuse order on her ex-boyfriend from their previous relationship.
The injured man was moved to the outside of the residence to await DuBois EMS while the remainder of the residence was cleared, the affidavit said. The police reportedly saw a large amount of blood in the kitchen and a knife laying on the floor near the back door. A blood trail going out of the residence toward the parking area and alley was seen as well.
DuBois EMS arrived to render aid to the injured man and an officer began to process the crime scene, the affidavit said. Clearfield County Dispatch advised that two men had just walked into the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room, one with stab wounds to his neck and abdomen, according to the affidavit. Sandy Township Police was requested to assist city police at the hospital.
When officers from DuBois and Sandy Township entered the emergency room, they made contact with a man who was seated in an exam room with a gash in his left hand, the affidavit said. The man stated that he was invited to the residence by the woman to retrieve property he had left there when he and his friend, Jefferson, were allegedly attacked by her current boyfriend. He stated that the woman has been in contact with him and visited him in Pittsburgh once in the past several months. He also said that he and Jefferson were dropped off at the hospital by another man, who left.
The affidavit said that Jefferson was being treated for serious stab wound injuries by emergency room staff and unable to speak to officers. An officer remained with both Jefferson and the woman’s boyfriend, who had arrived at the hospital for treatment of his hand wound and an additional chest wound.
The woman met with the police at the station and provided a written statement, the affidavit said. She stated that her ex-boyfriend and another man entered her kitchen through the back door and started attacking her boyfriend. She said she ran upstairs to get her cell phone to call the police and her ex-boyfriend chased after her. He then allegedly ripped then phone from her hands so she grabbed her boyfriend’s phone which was also in the room and dialed 911.
Her ex-boyfriend then ran back downstairs and went back to his friend, Jefferson, who was reportedly still fighting with the woman’s boyfriend, the affidavit said. The two men then exited through the back door. The woman stated that there was blood everywhere.
After being released from the hospital for his stab wounds, the woman’s boyfriend was interviewed at the police station. He stated that two men he did not know entered their kitchen and without a word, the smaller of the two men pushed him back against the sink and started striking him, the affidavit said. He said the second man chased after his girlfriend when she ran upstairs to call the police. The man who was attacking him reportedly had a knife and stabbed him. He said he was able to fight back and take the knife from the attacker’s right hand. He said that they continued to fight but he did not recall stabbing the smaller man. The woman’s ex-boyfriend returned to help his friend and reportedly pulled the knife away from the boyfriend as he was punched and kicked. He said that he could hear his girlfriend yelling “no” to her ex-boyfriend.
Both men then reportedly fled through the rear door and the boyfriend followed them out observing them getting into a tan-colored passenger vehicle, the affidavit said, and driving away through the alley.
The suspect vehicle was located in the hospital parking lot. The vehicle was towed to the city police department and secured until a search warrant could be obtained.
The affidavit said a wallet obtaining a Florida license belonging to Jefferson was recovered from the glove box on the passenger side of the vehicle along with a cell phone laying with it. Two swabs of blood were collected; one from the back seat which was covered in blood and the second from the steering wheel.
The ex-boyfriend was taken to the police department after confirming an active PFA order was in place listing the woman as a plaintiff against him, the affidavit said. He chose to invoke his right not to speak to the police. DuBois police said in a news release that a man was later placed in Clearfield County Jail for the PFA violation and the investigation is ongoing.